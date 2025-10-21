Ohio has one of the most haunted hikes in America

One of the most haunted hikes in America is in Ohio, according to a new report.

Old Man's Cave Trail at Hocking Hills State Park in Logan was named on Outside Magazine's "13 of the Most Haunted Hikes in the U.S" list.

What is Old Man's Cave Trail?

The trail is named after Richard Rowe, an early Ohioan who lived in one of the caves, and it is a very popular hiking spot. It is one of seven major hiking trails of the state park in southern Ohio.

The one-way loop trail is about 1 to 1.5 miles long.

"During the hike, you will see multiple waterfalls and stunning sandstone cliffs," the magazine's Emilee Coblentz wrote. "There are staircases leading in and out of a gorge, so wear boots with strong traction and be ready for some mud."

Is Old Man's Cave Trail in Ohio haunted?

Outside Magazine said Rowe died during a gun accident near the cave, and his burial spot was never marked. The magazine said since his death, hikers have "mentioned seeing the ghost of the old man and his hound dogs."

Haunted spots in Ohio

Outside Magazine added that the Moonville Tunnel in Logan is another spooky spot to check out. It is believed to contain the ghosts of railroad workers struck down by a train in the tunnel in 1859.

"Visitors say they can sometimes see the lanterns of those who have gone on, flickering through the tunnel," Coblentz wrote for the magazine.