Morgan Wallen cancels second Pittsburgh show amid threat of inclement weather

With the threat of severe weather tonight in the Pittsburgh area, the second of two Morgan Wallen shows scheduled to take place at Acrisure Stadium has been canceled.

According to a post on Instagram by Wallen, the decision was made in consultation with multiple parties.

"After talking with local officials and my team, there is no choice but to cancel tonight's show due to severe adverse weather conditions expected throughout the rest of the day and night," the post read. "Safety for my fans and crew is the highest priority. Refunds available at point of purchase."

Wallen played his first show on Friday night at Acrisure Stadium, which saw local legend, former WWE superstar, and Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle join him on stage.

Strong to severe storms possible on Saturday

Saturday is a KDKA First Alert Weather Day due to possible strong to severe storms, which are expected after 2 p.m.

The storms will move through Pittsburgh in the evening, between 4 and 6 p.m.

The biggest threat is heavy winds and hail, but according to First Alert Meteorologist Mary Ours, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

See the full forecast here.

Busy weekend in Pittsburgh

Wallen's two shows were just a part of what is a busy weekend in the city, which includes the start of the Three Rivers Arts Festival and the Pittsburgh Pride Festival.

The return of the Three Rivers Arts Festival marks the grand opening of its new home at Arts Landing. The festival will be taking place across two weekends.

Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Pride Festival got underway at noon on Saturday in Allegheny Commons Park on the North Side.

The annual Pittsburgh Pride March and Parade is set for Sunday at noon in Downtown Pittsburgh.