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Thousands without power across Pittsburgh area after severe storms slam region

By
Garrett Behanna
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh.
Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.
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Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

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Thousands of people across the Pittsburgh area are without power following damaging storms on Saturday afternoon.

West Penn Power customers, especially those in Washington, Fayette, and Greene counties, have been among the hardest hit.

The following number of West Penn Power customers are without power as of 6:30 p.m.

  • Allegheny County: 926
  • Westmoreland County: 6,912
  • Washington County: 17,597
  • Fayette County: 25,380
  • Greene County: 6,158

Duquesne Light, meanwhile, lists only 26 customers without power across its service area as of 6:30 p.m.

West Penn and other FirstEnergy customers can track current outages at this link

Duquesne Light customers can track outages at this link.

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