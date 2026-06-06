Thousands without power across Pittsburgh area after severe storms slam region
Thousands of people across the Pittsburgh area are without power following damaging storms on Saturday afternoon.
West Penn Power customers, especially those in Washington, Fayette, and Greene counties, have been among the hardest hit.
The following number of West Penn Power customers are without power as of 6:30 p.m.
- Allegheny County: 926
- Westmoreland County: 6,912
- Washington County: 17,597
- Fayette County: 25,380
- Greene County: 6,158
Duquesne Light, meanwhile, lists only 26 customers without power across its service area as of 6:30 p.m.
West Penn and other FirstEnergy customers can track current outages at this link.
Duquesne Light customers can track outages at this link.