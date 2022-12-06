Morgan Wallen announces additional Pittsburgh show at PNC Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- When Morgan Wallen brings his 'One Night At A Time World Tour' to Pittsburgh this summer, he'll now be playing two shows on back-to-back nights.

Last week, the country star announced he would be playing at PNC Park on Thursday, June 15 with special guests Hardy, Parker McCollum, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman.

On Monday, it was announced that he's added additional shows in a number of cities on the tour, including Pittsburgh.

The two shows will now be played on Wednesday, June 14 and Thursday, June 15.

Tickets go on sale through a Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale on December 7.

For more information on tickets, click here.