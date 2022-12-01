Watch CBS News
Morgan Wallen bringing world tour to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Country music singer Morgan Wallen is bringing his world tour to Pittsburgh. 

Wallen will perform at PNC Park on June 15 with Hardy, Ernest and Bailey Zimmerman.

His One Night At A Time tour kicks off in Auckland, New Zealand in March and wraps up in Tacoma, Washington in October. He'll also be in Pennsylvania for shows in Hershey and Philadelphia. 

Tickets go on sale through a Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale on Dec. 7. 

