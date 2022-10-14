Watch CBS News
Local News

More than 10,000 air fryers recalled due to fire and burn hazard

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We've got an air fryer recall to pass along to you this morning.

Newair is recalling more than 11,000 "Magic Chef" air fryers.

The reason is they can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

While no injuries have been reported, the recall is still in place.

You can see the exact models affected and what the next steps are on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's website at this link.

First published on October 14, 2022 / 9:03 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.