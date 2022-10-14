More than 10,000 air fryers recalled due to fire and burn hazard

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We've got an air fryer recall to pass along to you this morning.

Newair is recalling more than 11,000 "Magic Chef" air fryers.

The reason is they can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

While no injuries have been reported, the recall is still in place.

You can see the exact models affected and what the next steps are on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's website at this link.