Watch CBS News
Local News

More than 1,000 expected to pound the pavement at the 2022 Pittsburgh Kidney Walk

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Kidney Walk kicks off Sunday morning
Pittsburgh Kidney Walk kicks off Sunday morning 00:36

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today's cold temperatures might be perfect for the annual Pittsburgh Kidney Walk.

More than 1,000 people will be pounding the pavement at the Pittsburgh Zoo for the National Kidney Foundation.

The walk raises more than $10 million annually across the country.

So far, the Pittsburgh leg of the walk has raised more than $188,000.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the opening remarks begin at 9:30 a.m.

You can still register now and if you don't have the time to make the walk you can donate at this link!

First published on November 13, 2022 / 7:53 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.