More than 1,000 expected to pound the pavement at the 2022 Pittsburgh Kidney Walk

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today's cold temperatures might be perfect for the annual Pittsburgh Kidney Walk.

More than 1,000 people will be pounding the pavement at the Pittsburgh Zoo for the National Kidney Foundation.

The walk raises more than $10 million annually across the country.

So far, the Pittsburgh leg of the walk has raised more than $188,000.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the opening remarks begin at 9:30 a.m.

You can still register now and if you don't have the time to make the walk you can donate at this link!