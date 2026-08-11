More rain expected today for the Pittsburgh area, flooding risks remain in place

More rain is expected today for the Pittsburgh area with flooding risks remaining in place for the region.

Any Alert Days Ahead? Today is a First Alert Weather Day because of flooding risks.

Aware: Through midnight, it was the 5th wettest start to the month of August on record in Pittsburgh.

So far this month, Pittsburgh has recorded 3.62" of rain. The 'average' rainfall for the month is just 3.52". It's officially the 10th wettest start to the month

While Pittsburgh has seen 3.62" of rain so far this month, parts of Fayette County recorded more than four inches of rain over the past 24 hours.

The National Weather Service is saying there is considerable flooding going on in Fayette County this morning, with several roads being closed due to flooding. Markleysburg is one of the towns mentioned as dealing with high water on area roads.

KDKA Weather Center

An additional 1" - 2" of rain could fall again today across the region. There is a level 2 out of 4 flood risk for Western Pennsylvania today. While rain that leads to flooding will be possible at any time, model data points to the highest rain chance from 5 p.m. through 1 a.m.

Rain chances won't be as high but will linger through the rest of the week. I have daily rain coverage peaking at around 40 percent on Wednesday, Thursday, & Friday. That's down from the 80 percent coverage I have in place today. I have Saturday dry but a storm chance in place for Sunday.

KDKA Weather Center

Temperatures will be near 80 degrees for highs each day through Saturday, with a quick warm-up expected on Sunday, with highs hitting the mid to upper 80s.