More baby formula delivered to the U.S.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - More than 150,000 pounds of baby formula from Germany are now in the U.S.

The shipment arrived this morning in Houston, Texas.

It's enough to provide baby formula for one-and-a-half million bottles.

The shipment will now make its way to the Nestlé distribution center in Fort Worth, so it can be distributed to Target, Walmart, Kroger, and other retailers across the country.

It's a part of the Biden administration's "Operation Fly Formula," which aims to help alleviate the ongoing baby formula shortage.