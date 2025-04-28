Moon Township megachurch wants to resume hosting outdoor services

Revival Today Church in Moon Township is asking the township for a conditional use permit after being barred from hosting outdoor services last year.

On Monday, Moon Township's Board of Supervisors heard testimony regarding the megachurch's revised plans for using its proposed 18,000-plus square-foot tent for outdoor services. Neighbors say the outdoor services are too loud, and the road to the church can't handle the volume of traffic.

"For our neighborhood and the neighbors of the church and the surrounding area, we are just trying to get answers, specifically the noise, which isn't going to happen tonight," resident Aaron Margo said on Monday. "And then the traffic."

The attorney for the church said they are still working on a noise study, and there is some debate about whether a dedicated turn lane is needed on Coraopolis Heights Road to alleviate traffic congestion.

"They were very unprepared," resident Amy Cooney said on Monday. "I wanted to come here today and find out about the noise. I wanted to find out because I heard about that left-hand turning lane and all the traffic."

This is a two-step process. First, the church has to get a recommendation from the planning commission. Then the church has to get a final decision from the board of supervisors.

The church's chief financial officer testified that they plan to construct a permanent church. The lawyer told KDKA they are trying to meet all of the requirements. They will also have a noise mitigation plan at the next board of supervisors meeting in May.