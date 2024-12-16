Judge bars Moon Township megachurch from holding outdoor services until it reaches compliance

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A judge has ordered the New Revival Church in Moon Township to stop all outdoor services amid an ongoing legal battle over noise complaints.

A judge ruled in favor of Moon Township and granted a temporary injunction effective Dec. 26 barring the church from outdoor activities until it comes into compliance.

It's a victory for the many homeowners who have complained to the police and the township for months.

"Nobody is above the law," said Joe Vespignani, who lives within earshot of the Revival Today Church on Coraopolis Heights Road.

When the church moved into the former Baywood Conference and Lodging Center property, he says his Sundays in his dream home went from peaceful to "obnoxiously loud."

"I don't care who bought that property but if they were loud it's a nuisance and there are ordinances in the township about noise," Vespignani said.

When the megachurch ignored those noise ordinances with its Sunday services held in an outdoor tent, Vespignani along with dozens of other Moon Township families took their complaints to the township.

After the first request was denied, an Allegheny County Common Pleas judge on Thursday finally granted the township a temporary injunction.

"I was very happy about it," Vespignani said. "By the law and ordinances of the township that they would have to comply or I would guess the police could shut them down."

The township confirms the church never applied for or obtained a permit to use the tent as a place of worship nor did it get approval to develop land on the property. An injunction, according to township leaders, who are equally pleased with the ruling, was the only way to get the church to comply.

"Our job is to protect the people of Moon Township. All the organizations here need to follow our ordinances whatever it is it might be and we can't let that slide," said Moon Township supervisor Albert Quaye.

A conditional use hearing is scheduled for Jan. 13 at the administration building.