Watch CBS News
Local News

Monster Pumpkins Festival continues this weekend in the Strip

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Monster Pumpkin Festival returns to the Strip
Monster Pumpkin Festival returns to the Strip 00:28

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This weekend it's the return of the Pittsburgh Monster Pumpkins Festival in the Strip District.

It features a variety of skilled pumpkin carvers and artists, pumpkin-themed treats and crafts, the pumpkin pool drop, horse-drawn carriage rides, and much more!

There will also be the largest pumpkin ever grown in Pennsylvania, weighing in at over 2,400 pounds.

It was grown by Eric Gunstrom from Harrison City.

The event continued this morning at 10 a.m.

First published on October 16, 2022 / 10:48 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.