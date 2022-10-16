Monster Pumpkins Festival continues this weekend in the Strip
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This weekend it's the return of the Pittsburgh Monster Pumpkins Festival in the Strip District.
It features a variety of skilled pumpkin carvers and artists, pumpkin-themed treats and crafts, the pumpkin pool drop, horse-drawn carriage rides, and much more!
There will also be the largest pumpkin ever grown in Pennsylvania, weighing in at over 2,400 pounds.
It was grown by Eric Gunstrom from Harrison City.
The event continued this morning at 10 a.m.
