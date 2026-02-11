Monster Jam to return to Acrisure Stadium for only the second time ever

For the second time in as many years, Acrisure Stadium will trade in the cleats and turf for tires and dirt.

Monster Jam announced this week that for the second time in the past two years, it will be returning to Pittsburgh's North Shore in 2026.

On Saturday, June 20, the 12,000-pound trucks will take over the home of the Steelers after a successful visit in 2025.

Tickets for the event will go on sale on Ticketmaster on Tuesday, February 17.

The action gets started at 5:00 p.m., but prior to the event, fans can also join in the Pit Party, which goes from 12:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. That's where fans can get photos with the trucks, meet the drivers, and partake in family-friendly activities.

Monster Jam comes to Acrisure for the first time

Last year, Monster Jam changed up the game and brought the show to Acrisure Stadium, rather than its usual stop at PPG Paints Arena.

The excitement, as expected, was through the roof.

Colt Stevens, the driver for ThunderRoarus, said that Pittsburgh played a special role in his career.

"This is one of the first places I ever came when I started my career almost 14 years ago," Stevens said.

Coming to Pittsburgh and Acrisure Stadium in 2026 will be Grave Digger, Son-uva Digger, Sparkle Smash, Zombie, Tech Deck Wreck Deck, and Bailey Circuit.

More information about tickets, events, and the Pittsburgh event can be found on the Monster Jam website at this link.