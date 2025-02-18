Watch CBS News
Monster Jam coming to Acrisure Stadium for first time ever

By Garrett Behanna

Monster Jam is bringing high-flying monster truck action to Acrisure Stadium later this year.

For the first time ever, Monster Jam will host a competitive event inside Acrisure Stadium when the 12,000-pound trucks battle for the Event Championship across three competitions on Saturday, May 17.

Monster Jam's debut event inside Acrisure Stadium will also bring the debut of a new truck, Classroom Crusher.

classroom-crusher-25-004.jpg
Monster Jam's debut event inside Acrisure Stadium will also bring the debut of a new truck, Classroom Crusher. Photo Credit: Feld Entertainment

Drivers will compete in the Racing, Skills, and Freestyle competitions for the Stadium Championship Series East title and a berth in the Monster Jam World Finals in Salt Lake City, Utah, during the Fourth of July weekend.

Other fan-favorite trucks, such as the classic Grave Digger, El Toro Loco, Megladon, and others, are scheduled to appear at the show.

Tickets for the event can be found here.

