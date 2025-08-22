Following court order, Monroeville home show rebrands as "Renovation & Design Expo"

The show must go on, at least that's the mentality of the newly-named Monroeville Renovation & Design Expo.

A little more than a week after the organizers of the Pittsburgh Home and Garden Show filed a lawsuit against the formerly-named Monroeville Home and Garden Show, the name has officially been changed.

"While we respect the court's authority, we believe the phrase 'home & garden show' is a generic term," the organizers said in an email provided to KDKA-TV, "used by more than 500 events in Pennsylvania, and thousands nationwide, but the Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show is, in our view, using it to bully smaller competitors. Despite these challenges, the show will go on, and we're asking the community to rally behind local vendors and small businesses who depend on it."

The Monroeville Renovation & Design Expo will take place at the Monroeville Convention Center from September 5-7.

On September 5, the hours are 3 p.m. until 8 p.m., and on September 6 and 7, the hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at this link.

Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show files lawsuit

The organizers of the Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show sued the organizers of the Monroeville Renovation & Design Expo last week. At the time, the name was still the Monroeville Home and Garden Show.

The suit claimed that Jace, who runs the Monroeville expo, was using a similar name, saying the Pittsburgh show had used the name dating back to the 1980s and that they had registered the service mark in 1991.

The Pittsburgh Home & Garden show organizers said that the Monroeville show's use of a similar name was intentional and was being used to deceive, mislead, and cause confusion.