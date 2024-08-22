Monessen Athletic Director speaks on new fan policy - "We want you to cheer...but in a positive way."

MONESSEN, Pa. (KDKA) - High school football season kicks off Friday, and before the whistle is blown, the Monessen School District is implementing new guidelines and policies for fans. If they act inappropriately, they could face some consequences.

There's just something about cheering at a sporting event that Erica Jones loves.

"You get drawn in. It's exciting, you know, you want to push them to do their best," Jones said.

However, sometimes, things can get intense, even at the middle and high school levels. Jones knows about this all too well, having her own encounter watching her daughter play softball for Monessen High School.

"[The opposing team's] students, their fans were not happy with calls that were being made and everybody's emotions got the best of them," Jones said.

In the heat of the moment, moods can go sour.

It's why earlier this month, the school board approved a new policy for spectators, whether they be students or adults, even those supporting the opposing team.

Director of Athletics Gina Naccarato said it's been an ongoing problem across districts in the state. On average, she experiences about three major incidents every school year, one per season.

"Looking at, you know, what other school districts are starting to implement, I wanted to get ahead of it," Naccarato said.

They're talking about verbal or physical abuse.

On the first offense, you will be ejected from the event, have to take an online sportsmanship class, and then meet with school personnel, before you can return to future events. A second offense is a one-year ban from school events or games, and a third offense carries a lifetime ban.

Also, the district can decide if an offense warrants a more severe punishment like filing charges.

The policy only applies to home games, for the middle and high schools, and enforcement will come down to Naccarato, the game officials, and the school resource officer.

"When you come to a game, we want you to cheer for your team, but we want you to do it in a positive way," Naccarato said.

Jones thinks it shows bad behavior won't be tolerated. She just hopes it works.

"It will be good in the long run to make sure everybody has the right interests in mind, the students, and you're here to support them and watch them thrive," Jones said.

The district plans to keep documents of these offenses and they will remain on the record for years to come.