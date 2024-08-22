Monessen School District implements new fan ejection policy for athletic events

MONESSEN, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Monessen School District has implemented new guidelines and policies for anyone who gets ejected from the crowd at school sporting events.

Under the new policy approved by the school district board earlier this month, people who are ejected from sporting events will have to take online sportsmanship classes and face potential bans for second and third offenses.

Online sportsmanship classes for a first offense

The district says that for a first offense, if a student or an adult is removed from an event by school personnel or a ejected by a game/event official, online sportsmanship classes will be required.

If the offender is a student, they will have to take the 'Sportsmanship' class and if it is an adult, they will have to take the 'Positive Sports Parenting' class. Both classes are offered for free online.

After completing the online class, the offender will be required to meet with school officials before being allowed to attend future events.

If anyone who has been removed from an event tries to attend another event before completing their class and meeting with school officials, they will be cited for trespassing, the district says.

One calendar year ban for a second offense

The district says that anyone who is removed from an event or ejected by an official a second time, they will not be allowed to attend any school events or games for one calendar year.

The same guidelines for meeting with a school official at the end of the suspension apply as under the first offense.

Lifetime ban for a third offense

If anyone is removed from an event or ejected by an official a third time, they will receive a lifetime ban to all school games and events.

Trespassing charges will be filed if anyone who is banned tries to attend events.

The district says that offenses will not be erased from anyone's record even if a number of years pass by with no further violations.