Monessen School Board says thanks but no thanks to Penguins, paying for charter bus itself

Monessen School Board says thanks but no thanks to Penguins, paying for charter bus itself

Monessen School Board says thanks but no thanks to Penguins, paying for charter bus itself

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Monessen girls basketball team is bound for the PIAA playoffs -- and now the school board says they'll pay for a charter bus to get the team there.

Initally, the team was told they couldn't get a charter bus and would have to take a regular school bus.

The word got out online -- and the Pittsburgh Penguins stepped in, saying they would pay for the bus.

The Penguins are paying for a charter bus to get the Monessen girls basketball team to the playoffs. https://t.co/ZbjPl08d9Z — KDKA (@KDKA) March 8, 2023

According to the Mon Valley Independent, at Tuesday night's school board meeting, the board said they appreciated everyone's donation, but it was unnecessary.

The board said it already paid for a charter bus just before getting the Pens' offer that morning.