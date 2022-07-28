Mon Valley communities meet to talk possible regional police force

RANKIN, Pa. (KDKA) — A meeting was held Wednesday to discuss a possible merging of police departments in the Mon Valley.

Council members from Braddock, North Braddock, Rankin, East Pittsburgh and Whittaker met for two hours with representatives from the state in the first of three meetings about possible regionalization.

Rankin Councilwoman Ruby Grant said now is the time to act. Grant said Rankin has a chief and seven part-time officers, with some officers making $11 an hour.

"We don't have any police coverage overnight," Grant said. "There have been a lot of instances we've been left not having police here. So, it's desperately needed."

Paying for regional policing is another story.

"Some boroughs have more revenue," Grant said. "Our borough doesn't generate a lot of revenue. Therefore, that's where it's going to get all sticky."

Allegheny County Councilwoman Michelle Naccarati-Chapkis is optimistic and said the meeting was productive.

"This discussion would look at how to maintain a full-time police department, have round-the-clock coverage, 24/7, closely accessible when there is a need in the community," Naccarati-Chapkis said.

Some residents in North Braddock don't like the idea of change.

"If we have to share their time with four other communities, then it's limiting their abilities to perform their duties in North Braddock," resident Dennis Evans said.

"It all depends what it's going to cost us, taxpayers, in North Braddock to take care of other communities," Evans added.

If a plan is formed, it must be approved by the various borough councils.