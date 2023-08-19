Watch CBS News
Mon Incline set to reopen Monday

Riders temporarily stuck on Monongahela Incline
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Mon Incline will be back open in time for the Monday commute. They fixed the issues with the air conditioning unit that brought it to an emergency stop last Friday trapping riders for about an hour. 

Pittsburgh Regional Transit is going to keep testing it over the weekend.

Port Authority police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the incline around 5 p.m. on Aug. 11 when both cars stopped, leaving nine people on one car and three on the other stuck on the tracks about 50 feet from the stations.  

