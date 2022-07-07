Mon Incline closing for four-month rehabilitation project

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Mon Incline is closing in August for a four-month rehabilitation project.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit said Thursday the incline will be out of service from Aug. 1 to mid-November while it gets $8.2 million worth of updates.

Contractors will update the mechanical control and electrical systems, paint the bridge structure and upgrade the stations' interiors. The agency said workers will start mobilizing this month.

Shuttle buses will run every half hour to provide access between the upper and lower incline stations and more trips have been added to the 40-Mount Washington, Pittsburgh Regional Transit said.

There will also be lane restrictions on McArdle and East Carson Street for certain parts of the project.