Mom's Morning Minute: Choosing the right shoes for your kids

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- While kids may be busy between running out to play, going to camps, heading to the playground, and playing summer sports, it's important to make sure they slip on the right shoes.

KDKA's Heather Abraham spoke with Dr. Marco Alcala, an orthopedic physician with Allegheny Health Network. Here are some tips he provided about how you can best help your kids avoid injuries.

Make sure the shoe fits now and is not something that they will grow into.

Dr. Alcala also recommends not using 'hand-me-down' shoes for siblings, especially if the shoes are really worn in.

Picking the right shoe for the right activity is important. For example, basketball sneakers are designed to better support your ankle, while flip-flops are not.

While on the topic of sandals, Dr. Alcala says that closed-toe shoes that have a good grip on the sole are best, especially for outdoor play, like at a playground.

Dr. Alcala also says that sandals and open-toed shoes during 'play' can lead to all sorts of injuries, including toe fractures and toenail injuries, as well as sprains that can be caused by slipping from not having good grip.

If you start to notice your child walking funny, have them see a doctor to be evaluated.