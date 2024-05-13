Mom gives birth at Pittsburgh-area restaurant right before Mother's Day

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- A new mom is recuperating at home after a very unexpected, though happy, early Mother's Day surprise.

The mom went into labor 10 days early in the middle of a Westmoreland County buffet restaurant.

Let's set the scene: It's the day before Mother's Day and a young expectant mom just wanted to enjoy a meal at New City Buffet in Greensburg. While she had over a week until her due date, the baby she was carrying didn't want to wait and ended up being born right there in the middle of the restaurant with lots of help from others.

"She came out of the bathroom and she was in a lot of pain. I think her water broke in the bathroom and then she came out and she was trying to get back to her seat," said restaurant manager Jerry Chen.

But she never made it to her seat. The labor pains were too intense. Chen, along with other customers, sprung into action to assist.

"Me and one other girl moved the table and then cleared this area for her and then they bring blankets from the car and put it down for her," Cheng said. And she had the baby right there.

Eventually, the ambulance came just in time to cut the umbilical cord and to take new baby Leila and her mom Lyndsay to Independence Health Westmoreland Hospital. It was quite a pre-Mother's Day surprise for mom Lyndsay, who is home now.

There's some good news and some bad news. The bad news: Lyndsay never got to enjoy her meal. The good news: Chen gave the new mom a free coupon to come back and enjoy a free meal anytime she'd like.