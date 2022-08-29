Mohawk High School football cancels game against Quaker Valley as hazing investigation continues

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Mohawk High School's football team will remain sidelined this week as a hazing investigation continues.

The New Castle News reports that this week's game against Quaker Valley has been canceled.

Both the varsity and junior varsity teams will remain inactive until at least September 4, which means they cannot practice or play any games.

The Lawrence County District Attorney's Office recently announced an investigation into alleged misconduct.

The school district says they're cooperating with the investigation and the football program has been inactive since August 19.