Mitsubishi Electric to open new energy facility in Beaver County

A new energy facility is coming to Beaver County, focused on being eco-friendly while sparking economic growth.

From empty land to a powerhouse of innovation. That's the goal of Mitsubishi Electric building a new advanced switchgear facility in Beaver County. The project promises economic growth and more than 200 new jobs.

The facility will serve as a factory and a testing lab for the global company.

"One of the things we focus on as elected officials is making sure we have good paying jobs here in Beaver County to keep families thriving. That's what's important," said Daniel Camp, Beaver County Commissioners Chairman.

The switchgear facility will help Mitsubishi Electric Power Products transition from producing gas-insulated circuit breakers to more sustainable vacuum breakers.

"When we were looking to open a new facility, the opportunity to be here in Beaver County was so important to us. We're familiar with the region, we understand the workforce and we want to invest in this community," said Susan Renda, Vice President of Human Resources and Administration at Mitsubishi Electric Power Products.

Construction is set to begin soon and the company says the facility will be designed with sustainability in mind.

"With our decarbonization goals, we want this to be a net-zero facility. That means this facility will run entirely on electric power," Renda added.

The facility is expected to be complete by summer 2026.

