Missing three-year-old found dead in Lake Erie

ERIE, Pa. (KDKA) - A missing three-year-old boy was found dead in Lake Erie on Saturday evening, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

The boy's body was discovered approximately 120 yards off the shore, the police report says.

Several rescue teams, including the Fairfield Hose Volunteer Fire Department, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, and the Coast Guard, launched a search for the missing child.

The boy was transferred to the Shades Beach boat launch, then to UPMC Hamot, but was pronounced dead by EMS personnel a short time later.

The boy's death was ruled accidental, and no signs of foul play were reported.

Pennsylvania State Police are actively investigating the incident.