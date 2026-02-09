Missing 83-year-old Pittsburgh man suffering from dementia found stabbed to death in neighbor's home

A Pittsburgh man who had been reported missing was found stabbed to death inside his neighbor's home over the weekend.

Lester Bridges, 83, was found dead after breaking into his neighbor's home on Hilliards Street in the city's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood on Saturday morning, authorities said. Now, his family wants answers.

"My grandfather is a good man," Bridges' granddaughter told KDKA on Monday.

Bridges' family said he was in the early stages of dementia and walked away from his home on Friday night in a hoodie and slippers. He didn't have his emergency alert device on.

"I let him go out there and get some air. When I came out, he was gone," said Bridges' granddaughter, who was the man's caretaker and did not want to be identified.

She reported him missing after 8 p.m. on Friday. On Saturday morning, the 83-year-old man was found dead next door.

"We know the neighbors. Yes, it's only about four or five houses on this street. So yes, he knew him personally," the granddaughter said.

According to the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, the homeowner said Bridges broke into his home at approximately 2 a.m. on Saturday, and he stabbed the 83-year-old man. He didn't call the police until about six hours later, authorities said. Investigators arrived just before 8 a.m. on Saturday.

The homeowner has not been charged.

"I want my grandfather to get justice," the granddaughter said. "I don't want the man to make excuses for why he had his body in there for six hours before he called the cops."