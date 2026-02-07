Man found dead after reported stabbing in Pittsburgh

A man was found dead inside a home in Pittsburgh's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood after a reported stabbing early Saturday morning, police said.

Just before 8 a.m., Zone 5 officers were dispatched to the 7200 block of Hilliards Street. Police said the homeowner called 911 and reported that someone broke into his home around 2 a.m. and that he stabbed the intruder.

When officers arrived, they found an man dead inside the residence. The victim's identity has not been made public.

The homeowner was transported to police headquarters for further questioning, authorities said. No charges have been announced.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene and are leading the ongoing investigation.