Watch CBS News
Local News

Man found dead after reported stabbing in Pittsburgh

By
Garrett Behanna
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh.
Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.
Read Full Bio
Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Add CBS News on Google

A man was found dead inside a home in Pittsburgh's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood after a reported stabbing early Saturday morning, police said.

Just before 8 a.m., Zone 5 officers were dispatched to the 7200 block of Hilliards Street. Police said the homeowner called 911 and reported that someone broke into his home around 2 a.m. and that he stabbed the intruder.

When officers arrived, they found an man dead inside the residence. The victim's identity has not been made public.

The homeowner was transported to police headquarters for further questioning, authorities said. No charges have been announced.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene and are leading the ongoing investigation.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue