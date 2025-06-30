Body of missing Pennsylvania woman found in box on husband's former property

The body of a Pennsylvania woman who had been missing for more than a week was found inside a metal box on a piece of land formerly owned by her husband, officials said.

The body of Katlyn Harp was found inside a metal box on a piece of land formerly owned by her husband, officials said. Credit: Pennsylvania State Police

Pennsylvania State Police said on Sunday that Vincent Harp was charged with criminal homicide and tampering with evidence in connection with the death of his wife, Katlyn Harp.

Who is Katlyn Harp?

Law enforcement had been searching for 33-year-old Katlyn Harp since June 19, when she was last seen in Bloomsburg, Columbia County. Bloomsburg is about 76 miles north of Harrisburg.

The investigation led police to a piece of land in a mountainous area of Columbia County on Sunday, CBS affiliate WHP reported. Katlyn Harp's sister reportedly called police, saying she believed she had found her sister's body on property formerly owned by Vincent Harp.

The TV station reported that when crews arrived, they found a green metal box that had a strong decomposing odor coming from it. When the box was cut open, Katlyn Harp's remains were found.

WHP said the box was "on the mountainside, 180 yards from a cliff and just slightly north of Vincent's property."

According to the affidavit obtained by the TV station, the husband and wife had gotten into a fight on the evening of June 19. Cell phone records placed Vincent Harp in the area where his wife's body was found on June 21, officials said, and blood was found on a UTV sold by Vincent Harp on June 24.

Vincent Harp is in the Columbia County Corrections Facility. He was denied bail.

"Unfortunately this missing person case is now a Criminal Homicide Investigation. Although an arrest was made, our condolences go out to the Victim's family and friends," Trooper Anthony Petroski said on X.

During their search for Katlyn Harp, state police said troopers used drones, a K-9 unit, ATVs and a helicopter to assist in the investigation.