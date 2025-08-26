Watch CBS News
Millvale Hardee's location closes permanently after more than 50 years in business

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

It's the end of an era for the Hardee's location in Millvale as the restaurant has closed its doors after more than 50 years in business.

Former Millvale Mayor Jim Burn posted news on social media about the closing of the restaurant, calling Hardee's a cornerstone of the community and saying that many people who live in Millvale and Shaler have worked there over the years.

"The memories it has gifted this community are countless based on the value it has held as much more than a restaurant," Burn said.

The Hardee's location in Millvale has closed its doors permanently after more than 50 years in business.

Burn said the restaurant sadly and suddenly closed its doors permanently on Monday after 52 years of business.

"One of life's only certainties is change," Burn said. "We do not always appreciate something until it is gone. This change marks the end of an era." 

With the closing of the Hardee's location in Millvale, the only other remaining location in the Pittsburgh area is located in Waynesburg.

There are also several locations in West Virginia, including in Morgantown and two locations in eastern Ohio. 

