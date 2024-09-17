Mike Tomlin: Russell Wilson not scheduled to be full participant in practice

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Steelers are 2-0 in the 2024 season despite scoring only one touchdown through two games. After two road wins, the Steelers are returning to Acrisure Stadium this week for their first home game of the campaign.

Tomlin began his press conference by praising his team and their ability to win in a hostile Denver environment.

Of note, Tomlin said quarterback Russell Wilson will again be monitored in practice due to his ongoing calf injury.

"(Wilson) is not scheduled to be a full participant in practice," Tomlin said of Wilson's ailment. "We're readying a plan that features Justin (Fields) and his readiness."

However, Tomlin was quick to dismiss the notion that Fields will continue to be the starter if and when Wilson is cleared by the medical team.

"I'm not talking hypotheticals" when asked if Fields had earned the starting job outright through two games and two wins.

Tomlin also highlighted his young offensive line, citing rookies Troy Fautanu, Spencer Anderson, and Zach Frazier as key contributors to Pittsburgh's victories.

Cleaning up penalties

"I got displeased with the amount of penalties we absorbed, really, in all three phases," Tomlin said.

Tomlin added that they will bring in officials all week starting on Wednesday because of the issues with penalties against the Broncos.

Offensive lineman Broderick Jones was scrutinized for penalties committed in Denver, and Tomlin said it altered his deployment of both Jones and Fautanu as a result.

"I had every intention of using Broderick, but when hen Broderick started getting highly penalized, I backed off [on rotating Jones and Fautanu] and played Troy."

"I'm going to give Broderick an opportunity to rebound. He's a talented player; I'm sure he suffered some disappointment in Troy starting, but he's got to move past it."

Jones will continue his development at right and left tackle, according to Tomlin.

The opposition

The Los Angeles Chargers are 2-0 after earning their second win in a 26-3 romp over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Jim Harbaugh is back in the NFL head coaching ranks after winning the College Football Playoff National Championship at Michigan last season. Harbaugh previously served as the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers from 2011 to 2014.

Quarterback Justin Herbert provides the Chargers with a surprising dual-threat option at the position, which is rare for a player with a 6-foot-6, 235-pound frame.

Tomlin said the Steelers "were surprised by his athleticism" the first time Pittsburgh played against the former Oregon Duck. "He ran up and down the field on us. It was a significant component of the outcome of that game."

Running backs JK Dobbins and Gus Edwards, both of whom the Steelers are familiar with due to their time in Baltimore, are "playing within the scheme," Tomlin said, allowing the Chargers to succeed against opposing defenses.

Tomlin highlighted defensive contributors for the Chargers, such as star edge rushers like Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack.

"There's nothing like playing in Acrisure for us," Tomlin said of his team's home opener.

Other injuries

Offensive lineman Isaac Seumalo "might be closer" to a return, Tomlin said, but he did not provide further specifics outside of monitoring Seumalo in practice.

Tomlin also said he was encouraged by rookie wideout Roman Wilson's progress while recovering from an ankle injury.

The Steelers welcome the Chargers to Acrisure Stadium this Sunday for Pittsburgh's home opener. Kick-off is scheduled for 1 p.m., and the game can be seen on KDKA-TV.