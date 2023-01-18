Watch CBS News
2 men accused of stealing Dodge Challenger Hellcats from Butler County dealerships

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two Michigan men accused of stealing vehicles from Butler County dealerships are facing federal charges. 

A federal grand jury returned a superseding indictment charging 40-year-old Dorale Doyle and 39-year-old Ladon Rogers with conspiracy and interstate transportation of stolen motor vehicles, prosecutors announced on Tuesday.

According to the indictment, the two traveled from Michigan to locations in the Pittsburgh area to steal Dodge Challenger Hellcats from November 2021 to August 2022. 

The pair allegedly targeted two dealerships in Butler County, prosecutors said. 

They could face up to 15 years in prison, a fine of $500,000 or both.

First published on January 17, 2023 / 7:50 PM

