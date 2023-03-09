Michelle Henry confirmed as Pa. Attorney General
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Michelle Henry has been confirmed as Pennsylvania's Attorney General.
The state Senate voted Wednesday to confirm her to the position.
Governor Josh Shapiro, the former Attorney general, nominated her to complete the remainder of his term.
She had been serving as First Deputy Attorney General.
Henry is a native of Westmoreland County.
