Mexican eatery in Ohio lands spot on Yelp's best new restaurants list for 2026

An eatery in Columbus, Ohio, was recently named one of the best new restaurants in America by Yelp.

Mezcla landed on "Yelp's Best New Restaurants of 2026" list at No. 8. The eatery on Summit Street in the city's Italian Village neighborhood is dubbed a "chic, upscale Mexican restaurant" by Yelp, which said the owner and executive chef envisioned a place "for everyone to gather, connect, and enjoy."

"Even if you can't get a reservation, you can sit at the elegant bar, sip on craft cocktails, and share orders from the restaurant's menu of tapas-style Latin American cuisine," Yelp wrote.

Its menu features an array of cocktails and fan-favorite dishes — including guacamole and salsas, tacos de pescado and scallop tostada.

Mezcla is open Wednesday and Thursday 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Yelp said it found the best new restaurants of 2026 by looking at numerous factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews, between Jan. 1, 2025, and June 11, 2026. Yelp added that only restaurants that opened after Jan. 1, 2025, were eligible.

"Yelp's Best New Restaurants of 2026 spotlights the exceptional U.S. dining destinations that Yelpers can't stop recommending," the list says.

Court Street Kitchen in Cincinnati made Yelp's list in 2025 due to its "eclectic New American cuisine" that is as "varied as it is acclaimed."