Ohio eatery named one of the best new restaurants of 2025 by Yelp

An eatery in Ohio was named one of the 25 best new restaurants in America by Yelp.

The online forum released its "Best New Restaurants 2025" list this week, and Court Street Kitchen in Cincinnati made the list at No. 8.

Yelp said the restaurant on East Court Street serves "eclectic New American cuisine" that is as "varied as it is acclaimed."

"Executive Head Chef Nott Khonsue's background in Japanese flavor profiles creates a winning mix at this 'lively' spot with a deejay on weekends," Yelp said.

Yelp highlights Court Street Kitchen's steak, grilled branzino, Italian arancini, Peruvian ceviche and its lobster-style pasta as some of the top items on its menu.

"It's a culmination of dishes I've enjoyed in my hospitality career and travels, plus favorites my parents cooked [in their restaurants]," the restaurant's operating manager, Braheam Shteiwi, told Yelp.

In an Instagram post, the restaurant thanked its "amazing guests" for helping them make the list.

"See you soon," the post went on to say. "Stay tuned for the celebration details."

The restaurant is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to midnight, Saturday from 4 p.m. to midnight and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Reservations can be made online.

Yelp said its best new restaurants list "highlights top dining destinations, cutting-edge menus, and creative experiences." It curated the list by using Yelp data, including volume and ratings of reviews between Jan. 1, 2024, and June 11, 2025. Only restaurants that opened after Jan. 1, 2024, were eligible.