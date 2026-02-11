Metal shards still impacting drivers on several Pittsburgh-area roadways

Drivers are still complaining about metal shards on Pittsburgh-area roads like Route 28, and they're looking for answers.

It's a story KDKA-TV has been following over the past week, and one auto shop says it is still seeing people coming in because of the issue.

Harry Hoffman, a manager of Highland Tire in Tarentum, showed off a handful of small, metal shards they've collected from cars in the last week. Though the number of complaints is shrinking, he said drivers have still complained about the sharp metal pieces on roads like Route 28, Freeport Road, and Route 356.

"I'm not seeing 20 a day now; I'm seeing three to five each day," he said.

Harrison Township police said last week they are investigating to try to find a possible source of the metal shards. One nearby company, JV Manufacturing, addressed the ongoing issue in a Facebook post.

JV Manufacturing said it's aware of the concerns, it takes safety seriously, and it's been cooperating with local authorities while they investigate. It's important to note that JV Manufacturing did not explicitly say anything about being responsible for the metal being left behind on roadways.

While everyone waits for answers, Hoffman wishes the business coming into his shop would be for other things.

"To have people come in, especially after the holidays here and stuff, who wants to spend money on this?" he said.

Hoffman said an increasing number of customers are asking to keep the shards, once removed from their tires, in order to provide them with police reports.