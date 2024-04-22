Portion of Meridian Road in Butler County to close for slide repair work

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - PennDOT has announced that a portion of Meridian Road in Butler County will close for slide repair work as crews work to remove a hillside area for the construction of a new roadway.

The closure will stretch between Railroad Street and Smith Road and will run from April 29 through May 27, with a detour in place for drivers.

From north of the closure, motorists will travel on Meridian Road to Route 68 East into Butler, to Route 8 South to Brownsdale Road and back onto Meridian Road.

Should issues arise that close the Renfrew Bridge, PennDOT and its contractor on the project have provisions in place that will allow emergency vehicles and residents to reenter and exit Renfrew.