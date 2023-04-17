Police seek 2 charged with abuse of corpse for dumping body in Scott Township

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are seeking two men charged with abuse of a corpse nearly a year after a body was found in Scott Township.

Allegheny County police said they're looking for 33-year-old Bradley Smith and 52-year-old Abdullah Faheem, who they said left the body of 43-year-old Lavarr Carroll in the road.

Scott Township police found Carroll's body after they were called to the area of Booth Way and Boden Avenue on May 8. Allegheny County police said video showed a sedan stopped at the scene in the early morning and Carroll's body was dragged from the car and dumped at the scene.

There were no obvious signs of trauma, police said, and the medical examiner later ruled the cause of his death to be alcohol and drug intoxication of marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl, acetyl fentanyl, and para-fluorofentanyl. His manner of death was undetermined.

Police said Smith has ties to Arnold and Faheem has ties to Carnegie and Cincinnati.