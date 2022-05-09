Body found in Scott Township

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A body was found in an alley in Scott Township on Sunday morning.

County police, who were called in to help with the investigation, said video shows a dark colored sedan stop at the scene at 4 a.m. on Booth Way, near Boden Avenue. Police said the victim's body was dragged from the car and dumped at the scene.

You can see a person come into frame, then a hand comes into view under the guardrail. KDKA intentionally blurred the video from a nearby business.

"I've never seen anything like that around here," Stewart Ullstrom said.

"It kind of shocked me that anything would be right here at home," Marion French said.

Scott Township residents said they are stunned that a man was found dead near their homes.

"Everybody's wondering what happened. It's unbelievable to everybody. I just lock my doors now," French said.

According to police, investigators believe they've found the vehicle caught on camera and are working to identify the occupants.

"I just couldn't believe it because there's never been any real crime in this area, and I've been here about 20 years," Ullstrom said.

The medical examiner identified the man as 43-year-old Lavarr Carroll on Monday, but did not release a cause or manner of death.

A friend shared a picture of Carroll with KDKA reporter Jessica Guay, and said, "This is how I'll always remember Boogie (Lavarr.) Always out in the middle of friends, surrounded by love… Just show that he was loved by everyone he met."

Lavarr Caroll is 4th in this pic. His friend said, “This is how I’ll always remember Boogie(Lavarr.) Always out in the middle of friends, surrounded by love. Just show that he was loved by everyone he met.” Police now looking for who put his body in an alley in Scott Twp. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/fohVlkorcm — Jessica Guay (@JessicaGuayTV) May 9, 2022

Police said his body had no obvious signs of trauma.

"I just hope it's not someone from around here who caused this. I like to be able to sit on my porch and say hi to everybody and, 'God bless you.' It's a sad world, there's a lot of tragedies going on," French said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-255-8477.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.