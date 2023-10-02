Memorial unveiled for 16-year-old Westmoreland Co. fallen volunteer firefighter

NEW STANTON, Pa. (KDKA) -- A memorial dedication was held on Sunday in Westmoreland County in honor of a 16-year-old volunteer firefighter.

Parker O'Shell died unexpectedly last year and on Sunday, friends, family, and the New Stanton Volunteer Fire Department honored his life and legacy.

"He loved being a volunteer firefighter," said Scott O'Shell, Parker's father. "Every day after school that's where he came. He wanted to be here all the time."

Finding his passion an at early age, Parker O'Shell put in everything he had as a volunteer firefighter.

O'Shell was on the front lines, all while in high school, working, and attending the Central Westmoreland Career and Technology Center.

He was 16 and just got his driver's license when he suddenly passed away on December 9 from complications of a seizure.

Devon Hawk had known Parker since kindergarten and says he wanted to come up with a way to celebrate the life of his best friend.

"Even now that it's been a while, it still hits hard and there's not a day that doesn't go by that you don't talk or think about him," Hawk said.

"He went above and beyond to make this memorial for his buddy, Scott O'Shell said. "I can't be more proud of him."

Finding a way to raise the funds himself, Hawk, an Eagle Scout, found a way to make sure Parker, along with his dedication and enthusiasm as a volunteer are never forgotten.

Hawk did so on Sunday, unveiling the memorial outside the New Stanton Volunteer Fire Department, which will forever honor Parker's life and the impact he had on the entire community.