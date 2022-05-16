Memorial softball tournament held for Jefferson Hills police officer killed in DUI crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A memorial softball game was held on Sunday in Washington County to honor a police officer who died in the line of duty.

Jefferson Hills police officer Dale Provins, Jr. was killed on duty in 2020 by a drunk driver.

This was the second year for the event, and his family says they are grateful for the support of the community.

Proceeds from the tournament benefited the endowed Dale Provins Memorial Scholarship at California University of Pennsylvania.