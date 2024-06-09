Memorial blood drive continues to honor life of Jefferson Hills police officer killed by drunk driver

Memorial blood drive continues to honor life of Jefferson Hills police officer killed by drunk drive

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) -- It remains a sad time of year for the Jefferson Hills Police Department and the family of Officer Dale Provins Jr.

He died in 2020 when a drunk driver crashed into his cruiser.

"I still very much miss my father, so does our family, his department," Mariah Cooper, Officer Provins' daughter, said.

After the crash on Old Clairton Road in Jefferson Hills, the family began a yearly blood drive to remember him.

"This is a nice way to be able to honor his memory," Cooper added.

"He had his accident on June 3. He ended up needing several blood transfusions on his Life Flight in, and that gave him the hope he needed to make it the 10 days he did before he succumbed to his injuries," Cooper said. "He just wanted to do what was right, and that's what we do with this event."

He was a 15-year police veteran, and he meant so much to many, including his brothers and sisters in blue.

"We are never going to completely heal, so every day, we kind of support each other, support Dale's family," said Chief Ronald Dziezgowski Jr.

In front of the Jefferson Hills Municipal Center is a place of remembrance, a memorial for the fallen hero.

"Every day that goes by, I think about my dad," Cooper said.