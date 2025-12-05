Country music sensation Megan Moroney is bringing her Cloud 9 Tour to PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh next summer.

Megan Moroney announced Thursday that her Cloud 9 Tour, which coincides with her upcoming new album with the same name, will kick off in late May in Columbus, Ohio with stops all across the country and in Europe throughout the spring, summer, and fall.

The tour will be making a stop in Pittsburgh with Moroney's show at PPG Paints Arena scheduled for June 16.

Presale tickets go on sale on Thursday, December 11 with all tickets available for purchase on Friday, December 12.

Moroney, who was quickly skyrocketed in popularity, was last in Pittsburgh in June when she played a sold-out show at Stage AE on Pittsburgh's North Shore.

The previous summer, Moroney was in Pittsburgh as an opener for fellow country music star Kenny Chesney.