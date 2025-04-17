Megan McConnell ready to "live out this dream" after training camp invite from WNBA's Phoenix Mercury

It's time to rise and grind for Duquesne University basketball star Megan McConnell.

McConnell wasn't selected in Monday's 2025 WNBA Draft, but her story isn't over. She earned a training camp invite from the Phoenix Mercury. The Duquesne standout guard was sitting in Cooper Fieldhouse with her teammates and coaches when she got the call.

"It was just a whirlwind of emotions. As soon as I found out I was going to Phoenix, I called my parents. They were over the moon, like so happy for me. T.J. ended up Facetiming me. He was so happy," Megan McConnell said.

McConnell got a flight to Phoenix the next day to keep shooting for her WNBA dreams. She completed her first day of workouts on Thursday and will report to training camp with the Mercury on April 27.

"It's emotional because I've been dreaming about this since I was a little girl. When I was in high school and even the beginning of college, I knew I wanted to play professionally. And I was like, OK, I'm okay with going overseas. But I'm not going to sell myself short," she said.

The fifth-year senior finished her career at Duquesne as the second-leading scorer in program history.

"I have to give all my thanks to my coaches and my teammates at Duquesne because I wouldn't be here without them," McConnell said.

Basketball talent and love for the game run deep in the McConnell family. Megan's brother Matty played basketball at Robert Morris University. Her brother T.J. played at Duquesne and the University of Arizona and is now in his 10th year in the NBA.

"He's just proved people wrong. So, it's amazing. And honestly, seeing him do that is what motivates me," she said.

"I was never in the house playing with Barbie dolls, or I was always outside with the. And, you know, they never took it easy on me. And I would always come inside crying. And I just remember those are the moments and memories that have shaped me," McConnell added.

She also won a high school state championship at Chartiers Valley playing for her dad, Tim. He is one of the most successful basketball coaches in WPIAL history, winning nine WPIAL titles with the boys and girls teams at Chartiers.

"He's the reason I know how to shoot, the way I handle the ball. I have to give him credit for all of that because he's always in the gym with me. And then, obviously, my mom is like my support system," she said.

McConnell said she and her brothers get their competitive edge from their dad, and that he doesn't believe in luck.

"Before every game or something big, he always texts me great effort. And I just think that's a testimony to the game of basketball because it's not luck that I'm here. It's because of my effort," McConnell said.

She's going to do whatever she can to continue her family's basketball legacy.

"My mindset is what it's always been is just go in there, outwork everyone, be aggressive. Just work as hard as possible, put my head down and just be that gritty person I am on defense and offensive end and just prove why I'm there. And just hopefully give them a reason not to cut me," McConnell said.

"I just never sold myself short, and I'm a big dreamer. So, I set really high expectations for myself, so I'm just really glad that I'm able to live it. And I'm just hoping I can continue to live out this dream," McConnell added.