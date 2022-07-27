Watch CBS News
Mega Millions now becomes 'Mega Billions' as jackpot surges into the billions

By Lindsay Ward

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - No winner!

No one matched the Mega Millions drawing overnight! You can now call it "Mega Billions."

The $830 million Mega Millions jackpot has now surged to over one billion dollars after no ticket matched all six winning numbers in last night's drawing.

The cash option would be $602.5 million. Due to heavy traffic on the Mega Millions website last night, it crashed! But since traffic has lessened, thanks to no big winner, the site is back up.

A spokesperson with Mega Millions says there were numerous errors on the site, and it was sluggish for some time.  

Here are the numbers:

7-29-60-63-66 and the Mega Ball was 15.

The next drawing will be Friday at 11 p.m.

This now means we are closing in on the third biggest jackpot in history.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot was worth over $1.5 billion back in 2021. But, if the jackpot jumps before Friday, which is expected, it could be the biggest jackpot ever!

