Mega Millions jackpot reaches nearly $1 billion

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Still no winner!

No matches for the Mega Millions jackpot, which means you have another chance to win.

Lots of people will be showing up at GetGos, Sheetzs, and many other lottery retailers today, undoubtedly, to get a Mega Millions ticket.

No one, including myself, is waking up this morning as a millionaire as the $785 million jackpot had no winner but they could wake up later this week as the winner of a $940 million jackpot.

Tuesday's winning numbers were 25, 29, 33, 41, and 44 with a "Mega Ball" of 18.

With no winner, it sets up a rollover jackpot for Friday night that as we said above, sets up for $940 million.

That number is expected to grow but already this makes Friday's jackpot the fourth-largest in Mega Millions history.

The last time someone won a Mega Millions pot of gold bigger than a $1 billion was July 29 in Illinois, a $1.337 billion prize.

Last month, a single winning Powerball ticket was sold in California for a $2.04 billion jackpot, the largest lottery in history.

While it is fun to play, the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are...1 in 302,600,000.

Simply put - there's a better chance of being hit by lightning than winning the jackpot.

That said, it's fun to ask the question: what will you do if you win?