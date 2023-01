Mega Millions jackpot grows to $1.1 billion after latest drawing

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - No winner means the Mega Millions jackpot grows to $1.1 billion.

No one matched all six numbers in Friday's drawing.

You may remember, back in July, two people won the $1.34 billion prize. The Illinois Lottery said they came forward in September and split the prize.

The next drawing is set for Tuesday, Jan. 10.