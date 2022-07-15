Medical Examiner: Jayland Walker shot 46 times by police

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Jayland Walker, the 25-year-old Black man killed in a hail of police gunfire in the Ohio city of Akron last month, was shot or grazed 46 times, according to a preliminary autopsy report released Friday by the Medical Examiners Office in Summit County.

The medical examiner detailed a summary of the report into Walker's death at a news conference. The report had been finalized Thursday.

Akron police have acknowledged initial findings showed more than 60 wounds on Walker's body. The June 27 pursuit began when officers tried to pull him over for equipment violations. Authorities say Walker fired a gunshot from his car 40 seconds into the chase.

An attorney for Walker's family says there was no need for officers to kill him.