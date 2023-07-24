Man suffers medical emergency in pool at Wilkins Township hotel
WILKINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Officials rescued a man from a hotel swimming pool in Wilkins Township on Monday.
Paramedics were called to the Comfort Inn on Rodi Road around 2 p.m.
Officials said an adult swimmer seemed to have suffered some sort of medical emergency in the water. He survived and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
