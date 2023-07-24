Watch CBS News
Local News

Man suffers medical emergency in pool at Wilkins Township hotel

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Man rescued from hotel pool
Man rescued from hotel pool 00:18

WILKINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Officials rescued a man from a hotel swimming pool in Wilkins Township on Monday.

Paramedics were called to the Comfort Inn on Rodi Road around 2 p.m. 

Officials said an adult swimmer seemed to have suffered some sort of medical emergency in the water. He survived and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. 

First published on July 24, 2023 / 6:05 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.