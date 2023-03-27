McKnight Road reopens after PRT bus accident sends three people to hospital

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - An early morning crash involving a bus in Ross Township left people hurt and shaken up before work.

McKnight Road, near the Intown Suites, was shut down for at least two hours as first responders provided treatment and investigated the scene.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit spokesperson Adam Brandolph said three people were rushed to Allegheny General Hospital after the crash.

"I think everyone was just scared and jostled. It's 6 a.m. and it felt like a bomb went off," said Bryan Bidzilya, who was on the bus paying for his ticket when he felt the boom.

"I hit my back on the pole, and my earbuds got launched all the way down the bus," said Bidzilya. "My phone got launched. My hat came off. I know we got hit hard, but it was such an instant thing. It was scary."

Brandolph said nine people were on the bus when a box truck crashed into the back of it, just before 6 a.m. Monday. He said two passengers were taken to the hospital with minor neck and head pain.

"You're checking your body to make sure you're okay," said Bidzilya. "I was worried about the guy who hit us because obviously we got hit hard. He was sitting in there just stuck."

Brandolph said the driver of the truck was trapped and had to be removed from the vehicle. Then, the driver was rushed to the hospital and last listed in critical condition. It was a "specialty products and insulation" truck. The company provides insulation and building materials globally, and has a branch on Babcock Boulevard.

"It's unfortunate, but it happens," said Bidzilya. "Freak accidents."

While Bidzilya and the other passengers tried to find a ride to work, both vehicles were towed away from the scene.

KDKA reached out to SPI about the driver, but have not heard back yet.